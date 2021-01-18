Nebraska men's basketball to remain on hold due to COVID-19

All Nebraska men’s basketball team activities will remain on hold for at least another week after twelve people associated with the program, including head coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players, tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Nebraska officials said yesterday that this week’s games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed and the schools will try to reschedule them.  Officials haven’t decided whether additional games after next Sunday will be affected.  Hoiberg said he has been isolating himself at home since testing positive on Friday.  He said the program has been hit hard by the virus over the past ten days.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 18, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs have moved on in the NFL playoffs after a 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.  The Chiefs now head to their third straight AFC title game and will face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday at 5:40.  The Chiefs say star quarterback Pa…

Wayne State women's basketball fall to Minnesota State

Minnesota State’s bench outscored Wayne State 49-18 as the Mavericks topped Wayne State 84-71 Sunday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference South Division women’s basketball at the Taylor Center in Mankato, Minnesota.  The host Mavericks are now 3-3 and 2-2 in the NSIC South while WSC is 2-4 a…