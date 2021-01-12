Nebraska men's basketball pauses team activities due to COVID-19

The University of Nebraska men's basketball program has paused full team activities due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel.
Tier 1 personnel include student athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact. Due to the pause, the Huskers' home game against Illinois on Wednesday has been postponed. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. At this time, no determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Wednesday. NU's next scheduled game after Illinois is Saturday at Maryland. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the postponement comes a week after the Huskers and Purdue mutually agreed to postpone their Jan. 5 game. That postponement came because of a positive COVID-19 test on Nebraska's roster. The only player not available for NU in Sunday's loss to Indiana was sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo. Prior to yesterday's announcement, the Huskers had four players test positive for the virus — two undisclosed players during summer workouts, freshman forward Eduardo Andre just before the season started, and Ouedraogo. The individuals who have tested positive are in isolation. Any players who test positive must sit out for 17 days, according to Big Ten Conference protocols. Nebraska is 4-8, 0-5 in the Big Ten, and has lost 21 consecutive regular-season Big Ten games and 22 games overall against conference foes.