Nebraska men's basketball learns Big Ten Schedule

The Big Ten Conference released its 2020-21 men's basketball conference schedule yesterday.
The Huskers will be challenged this season, as half of their conference games are against teams ranked in the top 25 of the AP Preseason poll. The 20-game schedule begins on Dec. 21, when they travel to Madison to take on defending Big Ten co-champion Wisconsin. Nebraska's home opener is set for Christmas Day, when the Huskers will host Michigan for a special holiday matchup. Nebraska's double-play opponents for this season are Wisconsin, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland and Penn State. Nebraska's home single-play home opponents include Indiana, Rutgers and Michigan, while the Huskers' single-play road games are matchups at Iowa, Northwestern and Ohio State. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska's multi-team men’s basketball event will go forward with six teams after Northern Iowa and Illinois State both withdrew from the event over the last week. UNI had withdrawn from the event and will instead play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota. The Panthers are replacing Texas A&M in that event after the Aggies pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns in South Dakota. Creighton is also part of that event. Illinois State will instead open their season at Ohio State on Nov. 25 rather than playing games in Lincoln. A source told the Journal Star that multiple teams have inquired about playing in the Nebraska event, but the current format works for the best interest of every program involved. The remaining six teams playing in Lincoln next week are Nebraska, LSU, Nevada, San Francisco, Saint Louis and Western Kentucky.