Nebraska men's basketball falls at Minnesota

Marcus Carr scored eleven of his 21 points in the last five minutes and home-team Minnesota defeated Nebraska 79-61.
Carr, who also had eight assists and two steals, led four players in double figures for the Golden Gophers. Brandon Johnson added a double-double of 13 points with ten rebounds for Minnesota, who had lost three straight. They weathered a drought of 7 ½ minutes, missing 17 straight shots as the Huskers cut a 19-point deficit to 52-45 midway through the second half. Without leading scorer Teddy Allen who did not play because of a coach’s decision, NU could get no closer, giving Carr, who only played 19 minutes because of foul trouble, time to get untracked. Lat Mayen tied his career high with 15 points and added six boards for Nebraska. Teammate Shamiel Stevenson contributed 14 points and six rebounds. The Golden Gophers, who led 45-30 at halftime, improve to 12-7 overall and 5-7 in the Big Ten. The Huskers falls to 4-10 overall and 0-7 in the conference.