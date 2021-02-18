Nebraska men's basketball falls at Maryland in consecutive nights

Eric Ayala scored 17 of his career-high 24 points in the first half and home-team Maryland beat Nebraska 79-71 to sweep the regular-season series on consecutive nights.
Ayala, who led three players in double figures, also added seven rebounds. The Terrapins have won three straight, including a 64-50 victory over the Cornhuskers on Tuesday night. That contest replaced the originally scheduled game on Jan. 16, which was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the NU program. Aaron Wiggins added 22 points for Maryland, who made 13 three-pointers. Teddy Allen led Nebraska with 25 points, one shy of his career best. Allen, who also added five boards, led three players in double figures for his team. The Terrapins, who led at halftime 40-33, improve to 13-10 overall and 7-9 in the Big Ten while the Huskers fall to 5-14 overall and 1-11 in the conference.