Nebraska men's basketball falls at home to Indiana

Rob Phinisee scored 18 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead four players in double figures and Indiana beat Nebraska 84-76. 

Teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine of his 15 points from the foul line and grabbed eleven rebounds for a double-double.  Jackson-Davis’ jump shot with 3:52 to go broke a 71-71 tie after the lead went back-and-forth, and the Hoosiers led the remainder of the game.  Teddy Allen scored 21 points with five boards to lead five players in double figures for Nebraska.  Indiana, who led 46-34 at halftime, improves to 8-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten.  The Huskers drop to 4-8 overall and 0-5 in the conference.

