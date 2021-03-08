Nebraska men's basketball drops regular season finale at Northwestern

Ryan Young’s putback with 2.7 seconds left gave home-team Northwestern a 79-78 win over Nebraska in the regular-season finale.
Pete Nance missed a running hook but Young was there to follow with the game-winner. Six Wildcats finished in double figures, led by Chase Audige with 14 points. Kobe Webster had 23 points and seven three-pointers, both career highs, to lead the Cornhuskers. He also dished out five assists. Teammate Trey McGowens added 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Northwestern, who led at halftime 39-30, improves to 9-14 overall and 6-13 in the Big Ten. Nebraska falls to 7-19 overall and 3-16 in the conference. The Huskers will play next when they face Penn State on Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament at 8:00 in Indianapolis, Indiana.