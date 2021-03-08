Nebraska men's basketball drops regular season finale at Northwestern

Ryan Young’s putback with 2.7 seconds left gave home-team Northwestern a 79-78 win over Nebraska in the regular-season finale. 

Pete Nance missed a running hook but Young was there to follow with the game-winner.  Six Wildcats finished in double figures, led by Chase Audige with 14 points.  Kobe Webster had 23 points and seven three-pointers, both career highs, to lead the Cornhuskers. He also dished out five assists.  Teammate Trey McGowens added 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists.  Northwestern, who led at halftime 39-30, improves to 9-14 overall and 6-13 in the Big Ten.  Nebraska falls to 7-19 overall and 3-16 in the conference.  The Huskers will play next when they face Penn State on Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament at 8:00 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Creighton men's basketball players honored

For the first time since joining the BIG EAST in 2013, Creighton had three men's basketball players pick up All-Conference honors in the same season when the awards were announced yesterday. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 8, 2021

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was the NBA All-Star Game MVP after scoring 35 points to lead Team LeBron to a 170-150 win over Team Durant.  Damian Lillard finished with 32 points for Team LeBron, Stephen Curry had 28 and Jaylen Brown added 22.  Bradley Beal led Team Durant with 26 points…

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at Kirkwood CC

Too many hitting errors proved costly for the Northeast Community College volleyball team on Sunday. The Hawks (3-13, 2-12 ICCAC) fell to No. 6 Kirkwood Community College, 25-19, 25-17 and 25-16 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 