Nebraska men's basketball drops game at ninth ranked Wisconsin

Brad Davison had 15 points to lead four players in double figures and added a career-high seven assists, and ninth ranked home-team Wisconsin overcame a dreadful start to beat Nebraska 67-53 last night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Micah Potter added a double-double of ten points and eleven rebounds and sparked a key 14-0 run late in the first half. The Badgers earn their ninth straight conference victory and 15th straight home win. They closed the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season by winning eight straight conference games to share the Big Ten regular-season title with Maryland and Michigan State. The Huskers were led by Dalano Banton’s 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. He led three players in double figures. Wisconsin, who led 25-24 at halftime, improves to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten while Nebraska falls to 4-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference.