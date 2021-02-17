Nebraska men's basketball drops first game of back-to-back matchups at Maryland

Aaron Wiggins had 21 points and matched a season-high with eleven rebounds, leading home-team Maryland to a 64-50 victory over Nebraska in the first of back-to-back games between the teams.
The Terrapins were previously scheduled to host the Huskers on Jan. 16, but the game was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the NU program. The game was tied at 44 midway through the second half until Wiggins scored twelve points as Maryland closed on a 20-6 run. Teddy Allen scored 18 points and collected five rebounds and teammate Dalano Banton had ten points for Nebraska. The Terrapins improve to 12-10 overall and 6-9 in the Big Ten while the Cornhuskers fall to 5-13 overall and 1-10 in the conference. Tonight’s rematch tips off at 6:00.