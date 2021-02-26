Nebraska men's basketball drops contest at fifth ranked Illinois

Kofi Cockburn scored 24 points and added seven rebounds to lead four players in double figures and fifth ranked home-team Illinois beat Nebraska 86-70.
Freshman guard Andre Curbelo narrowly missed a triple-double with ten points, twelve boards and eight assists for the Illini. Trey McGowens scored 18 points with four rebounds and two steals to lead three players in double figures for the Cornhuskers. Illinois, who led 36-28 at halftime, improves to 17-6 overall and 13-4 in the Big Ten. Nebraska falls to 5-17 overall and 1-14 in the conference.