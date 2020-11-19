Nebraska men's basketball announces non-conference games

Two games in the Golden Window Classic along with matchups against Creighton and Georgia Tech highlight Nebraska's revised non-conference men's basketball schedule announced today.
The seven-game slate features a number of changes from the original schedule released back in June, including the move of the annual Nebraska-Creighton game to Omaha on Dec. 11. The Huskers will now open the season on Nov. 25, by hosting McNeese State at 11:00. NU will play two games in the Golden Window Classic, a multi-team event at Pinnacle Bank Arena from Nov. 25-28. The Huskers will play Saint Louis on Nov. 26 at 1:00, and take on San Francisco on Nov. 28. Nebraska will open the month of December by hosting South Dakota on Dec. 1 and Florida A&M on Dec. 6. After entertaining Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 9, NU will make the short trip to Omaha to close non-conference action with the annual matchup with Creighton on Dec. 11. Nebraska Athletics announced that men's basketball season tickets would not be sold for the coming season. There will be no fans at Nebraska men's basketball non-conference games