Nebraska men's basketball adds second top-100 transfer

Nebraska men's basketball added its second top-100 transfer of the spring today, as Keon Edwards announced that he will join the Huskers for the 2021-22 season. 

Edwards, a 6’7, 185-pound forward from Texas, comes to Nebraska after the spending the 2020-21 season at DePaul University and will have four years of eligibility beginning next fall.  Originally in the class of 2021, Edwards reclassified and enrolled at DePaul in December of 2020.  He appeared in five games for the Blue Demons, totaling nine points and four rebounds in 39 minutes of action.  Prior to his reclassification, Edwards was one of the top players in the 2021 class, as he was a four-star prospect and was a consensus top-100 recruit when he signed with DePaul last November.  Edwards chose Nebraska over a host of schools, including Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida State, Arizona State, Alabama and Auburn.  He joins Xavier transfer CJ Wilcher, a top-100 recruit in the class of 2020, as the Huskers' second transfer this offseason.

Wayne State baseball endures road loss at Sioux Falls

The University of Sioux Falls edged Wayne State College 4-3 Sunday afternoon in the series finale of a three-game Northern Sun Conference baseball series played at Sioux Falls Stadium.  With the one run loss, WSC drops to 2-6 in one run games this season and is now 10-14 overall and 9-11 in …

Minot State sweeps Wayne State in softball twin bill

Minot State notched a Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over Wayne State College 8-1 and 13-3 Sunday afternoon in Minot, North Dakota at the Air-Supported Dome.  The host Beavers improve to 14-14 and 7-7 in the NSIC while the Wildcats fall to 4-24 and 1-15 in league games.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 19, 2021

Tottenham has fired Jose Mourinho after only 17 months in charge and just as he was preparing to coach the club in the League Cup final.  Mourinho was hired in November 2019 to replace Mauricio Pochettino.  The Argentine has unexpectedly led the London club to the Champions League final befo…