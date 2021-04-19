Nebraska men's basketball adds second top-100 transfer

Nebraska men's basketball added its second top-100 transfer of the spring today, as Keon Edwards announced that he will join the Huskers for the 2021-22 season.
Edwards, a 6’7, 185-pound forward from Texas, comes to Nebraska after the spending the 2020-21 season at DePaul University and will have four years of eligibility beginning next fall. Originally in the class of 2021, Edwards reclassified and enrolled at DePaul in December of 2020. He appeared in five games for the Blue Demons, totaling nine points and four rebounds in 39 minutes of action. Prior to his reclassification, Edwards was one of the top players in the 2021 class, as he was a four-star prospect and was a consensus top-100 recruit when he signed with DePaul last November. Edwards chose Nebraska over a host of schools, including Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida State, Arizona State, Alabama and Auburn. He joins Xavier transfer CJ Wilcher, a top-100 recruit in the class of 2020, as the Huskers' second transfer this offseason.