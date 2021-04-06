Nebraska men's basketball adds 7'0 recruit

The Nebraska men's basketball team received a commitment from 2021 center Oleg Kojenets, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. 

A native of Lithuania, Kojenets, at 7’0 and 220 pounds, will provide the Huskers with a projectable frame, and depth in the frontcourt.  He played this past season at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio, but the program was limited to just nine games because of COVID-19 interruptions.  Kojenets chose NU over Saint Mary's, Georgia Tech and Seton Hall.  At the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championships, he averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots per game while shooting 49% from the field.

