Nebraska men & women's basketball make announcements

The Nebraska men’s basketball team's Golden Window Classic schedule has been updated to reflect changes in the multi-team event. 

In the revised tournament schedule, the Huskers will now play Nevada on Thursday at 1:00 and North Dakota State on Saturday at 11:00.  Nebraska Athletics announced that men's basketball season tickets would not be sold for the 2020-21 season.

The Nebraska women's basketball team announced its 2020-21 season schedule after receiving its Big Ten schedule from the conference yesterday.  The Huskers are set to tip-off their season by hosting Oral Roberts on Dec. 4.  After playing a pair of home non-conference games, Nebraska will jump into its 20-game regular-season conference schedule at home with the first of two regular-season Big Ten games against Illinois on Dec. 10.  The Big Red will wrap up a three-game non-conference schedule at Creighton on Dec. 14.  The Big Ten women's basketball tournament is expected to be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, March 9-13.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska men & women's basketball make announcements

Nebraska men & women's basketball make announcements

The Nebraska men’s basketball team's Golden Window Classic schedule has been updated to reflect changes in the multi-team event. In the revised tournament schedule, the Huskers will now play Nevada on Thursday at 1:00 and North Dakota State on Saturday at 11:00.  Nebraska Athletics announced…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Jared Goff won a matchup against Tom Brady while helping the Los Angeles Rams retain a share of first place in the NFC West.  Goff completed 39 of his 51 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 27-24 victory at Tampa.  Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Cam Akers grabbed short sc…

Wayne State softball adds recruits

Wayne State softball adds recruits

Wayne State College head softball coach Shelli Manson announced today that four high school student athletes have signed national letters of intent to attend Wayne State College and play for the Wildcat softball program in the 2021-22 academic year. 