Nebraska men & women's basketball make announcements

The Nebraska men’s basketball team's Golden Window Classic schedule has been updated to reflect changes in the multi-team event.
In the revised tournament schedule, the Huskers will now play Nevada on Thursday at 1:00 and North Dakota State on Saturday at 11:00. Nebraska Athletics announced that men's basketball season tickets would not be sold for the 2020-21 season.
The Nebraska women's basketball team announced its 2020-21 season schedule after receiving its Big Ten schedule from the conference yesterday. The Huskers are set to tip-off their season by hosting Oral Roberts on Dec. 4. After playing a pair of home non-conference games, Nebraska will jump into its 20-game regular-season conference schedule at home with the first of two regular-season Big Ten games against Illinois on Dec. 10. The Big Red will wrap up a three-game non-conference schedule at Creighton on Dec. 14. The Big Ten women's basketball tournament is expected to be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, March 9-13.