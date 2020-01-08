Nebraska men's hoops knocks off Iowa

Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 17 points with nine rebounds and two steals to lead four players in double figures and Nebraska turned back a second-half Iowa comeback to down the Hawkeyes 76-70 in Lincoln last night.
The Huskers led by seven points at the half 38-31, but saw Iowa come back to take its only lead of the game on Joe Wieskamp's three-pointer that made the score 51-50 with 12:40 remaining. The Big Red however were able to outscore the Hawkeyes 26-19 the rest of the way. Nebraska’s Cam Mack recorded a double-double with 15 points and ten assists. Wieskamp’s 21 points and seven rebounds led three players in double figures for Iowa. Nebraska improves to 7-8 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten while the Hawkeyes drop to 10-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference.