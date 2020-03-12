Nebraska men's basketball season comes to end after loss to Indiana at Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska men’s basketball team’s season has come to an end. They dropped their opening round game of the Big Ten Tournament last night to Indiana 89-64 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Kevin Cross scored 23 points and had nine rebounds to lead three players in double figures for the Huskers. Five players scored between 11-13 points for the Hoosiers. Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded a double-double of 11 points and 17 rebounds along with four blocked shots. Indiana led at halftime 43-34 before outscoring the Huskers in the second half 46-30. The Hoosiers improve to 20-12 while Nebraska’s season ends at 7-25. They lost their last 17 games. Husker coach Fred Hoiberg was diagnosed with influenza after being taken to a hospital following the game.