Nebraska men's basketball falls to George Mason in Cayman Islands

Jamal Hartwell II scored a career-high 23 points and six assists to lead three players in double figures and George Mason advanced to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic with an 85-66 win over Nebraska last night in the Cayman Islands.
They led 37-28 at halftime. The Huskers were within 67-60 with 7:49 to play until the Patriots hit seven of eight shots to break open the game with an 18-4 run. Dachon Burke led four Cornhuskers in double figures with 14 points and five steals. They drop to 3-3 while George Mason improves to 7-1. Nebraska plays South Florida in the third-place game today at 4:00. In other Husker men’s basketball news, Shamiel Stevenson had his waiver for immediate eligibility denied by the NCAA. He will sit out the rest of this season and have two seasons of eligibility remaining starting with the 2020-21 season.