Nebraska men's basketball falls at Ohio State

C.J. Walker scored 18 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead six players in double figures and 21st ranked Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska 80-68.
Kaleb Wesson had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Ohio State rolled despite the absence of guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. who were serving suspensions. Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 15 points with six boards to lead four players in double figures for the Huskers, who have lost two straight. Ohio State, who led 38-25 at halftime, hadn't won since Dec. 21 and hadn't scored 60 points in a game during the losing streak. The Buckeyes improve to 12-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 7-10 overall and 2-4 in the conference.