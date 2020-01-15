Nebraska men's basketball falls at Ohio State

C.J. Walker scored 18 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead six players in double figures and 21st ranked Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska 80-68. 

Kaleb Wesson had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.  Ohio State rolled despite the absence of guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. who were serving suspensions.  Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 15 points with six boards to lead four players in double figures for the Huskers, who have lost two straight.  Ohio State, who led 38-25 at halftime, hadn't won since Dec. 21 and hadn't scored 60 points in a game during the losing streak.  The Buckeyes improve to 12-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 7-10 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The Boston Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora a day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport's sign-stealing scandal.  Cora was the Astros' bench coach when they won the 2017 World Series and led Boston to the title the following year in his first season as manag…

Northeast Hawks basketball players receive ICCAC honors

Northeast Community College sophomore Emmette Page and freshman Beth Matas were both named Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division I Athletes of the Week after their dominant performances over Central Community College and Iowa Western Community College last week. 

Northeast Hawks women's basketball routs the Hastings JV

Beth Matas (Girona, Spain) and Kyla Moore (Norfolk, Neb.) recorded 25 and 20 points, respectively as the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team cruised past Hastings College JV, 101-69 on Monday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns as LSU took the College Football Playoff championship game, whipping the defending-champion Clemson Tigers, 42-25.  Burrow also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while guiding LSU to its third national cham…