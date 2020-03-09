Nebraska men's basketball falls at Minnesota in 16th loss in a row

Gabe Kalscheur scored 26 points to lead four players in double figures and Alihan Demir added 19 points and ten rebounds as Minnesota set a season-high in scoring with a 107-75 home victory over Nebraska. 

Marcus Carr had 18 points and eleven assists, while the Gophers made a school-record 18 three-pointers.  Haanif Cheatham led four players in double figures for the Huskers with 17 points, five rebounds, and three steals.  Minnesota improves to 14-16 overall and 8-12 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 7-24 overall and 2-18 in the conference.  They’ve dropped 16 games in a row.

