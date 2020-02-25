Nebraska men's basketball falls at Illinois; drops twelfth game in a row

Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures to lead home-team Illinois past Nebraska 71-59 last night.
Teammate freshman center Kofi Cockburn added a double-double of 15 points and ten rebounds. NU’s Haanif Cheatham led four players in double figures with 14 points and seven boards. Teammate Yvan Ouedraogo recorded a double-double of eleven points, ten rebounds, and two steals. The Illini, who led at halftime 37-31, improves to 18-9 overall and 10-6 in the Big Ten. The Huskers, who announced that Cam Mack was ruled out before tip-off due to illness, drop to 7-20 overall and 2-14 in the Big Ten. Nebraska notched its first 20-loss season in program history and have now lost twelve games in a row.