Nebraska men's basketball falls at Georgia Tech

Michael Devoe scored 26 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Devoe was essentially a one-man team as the Yellow Jackets seized control. Teammate Moses Wright had 18 points, nine boards, and three blocked shots. Georgia Tech had a rare breather down the stretch after four of its first five games were decided by a total of nine points. Nebraska couldn't overcome 32% shooting that only got worse over the final 20 minutes. The Cornhuskers connected on just 8-32 shots in the second half. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with a double-double of 14 points and eleven rebounds. He led four players in double figures for NU. They drop to 4-4 on the season while Georgia Tech is now 4-2.