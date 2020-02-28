Nebraska men's basketball drops 13th consecutive as they fall to 23rd ranked Ohio State

Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds to lead three players in double figures, and 23rd ranked Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a 75-54 win over home-team Nebraska.
The Buckeyes won for the fourth time in five games while the Huskers lost its 13th straight. Dachon Burke had 13 points and Cam Mack added twelve for NU. Ohio State, who led 43-27 at halftime, improves to 19-9 overall and 9-8 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 7-21 overall and 2-15 in the conference.