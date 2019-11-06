Nebraska men's basketball drops opener of Hoiberg era

Reserve DJ McDonald scored a career-high 15 points to lead four players in double figures as UC Riverside upset Nebraska 66-47 to spoil Fred Hoiberg's coaching debut with the Cornhuskers last night. 

The Big West's Highlanders, who went 10-23 last season and have had one winning season since joining Division I in 2000, won for the first time over a Power Five opponent since beating California in November 2017.  Cam Mack had eleven points and nine rebounds and Matej Kavas added ten points for the 0-1 Huskers, who lost a season opener at home for the first time since 1980.  NU shot just 29% from the field and was 9-19 from the foul line.  The 47-year-old Hoiberg, who coached Iowa State to four NCAA Tournament appearances from 2010-15, is back in the college game after three-plus seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

