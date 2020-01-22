Nebraska men's basketball drops game at Wisconsin

The Nebraska men’s basketball team dropped an 82-68 decision last night in Madison, Wisconsin to the Wisconsin Badgers.
The Badgers’ Brad Davison led four players in double figures in a balanced attack with 14 points and six rebounds. Teammate D’Mitrik Trice had a double-double with eleven points, ten boards, seven assists, and three steals. The Huskers’ Dachon Burke led four players in double figures with 20 points and eight rebounds. Wisconsin led 39-38 at halftime and outscored Nebraska 43-30 in the second half. The Badgers are now 12-7 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten while the Huskers drop to 7-12 overall and 2-6 in the conference.