Nebraska men's basketball drops eleventh straight; fall to Michigan State at home

Cassius Winston scored 23 points and had six assists to lead five players in double figures and Michigan State overcame sloppy play to beat Nebraska 86-65.
The Spartans turned over the ball a season-high 22 times but made 13 three-pointers and outrebounded the Cornhuskers 51-26. They busted open the game with a 22-8 run in the middle of the second half. Nebraska dropped its eleventh straight game, the most consecutive losses in the same season in program history. Dachon Burke had 21 points to lead three players in double figures for the Huskers. Michigan State’s Jack Hoiberg was a surprise starter and scored five points. He is the son of Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. The Spartans led at halftime 39-36. They improve to 18-9 overall and 10-6 in the Big Ten while the Huskers fall to 7-19 overall and 2-13 in the conference.