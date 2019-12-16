Nebraska men’s basketball defeats Purdue behind Mack’s triple-double

Cam Mack had the first-ever triple-double for Nebraska, Dachon Burke scored 18 points with seven rebounds and two steals and the Cornhuskers gave Fred Hoiberg his first Big Ten win with a 70-56 victory over Purdue.
Mack had eleven points, ten rebounds and twelve assists as the Cornhuskers won for the first time in four games and less than 48 hours after a 96-90 overtime loss at Indiana. Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 13 points and five boards. Trevion Williams led the Boilermakers with 18 points, 16 rebounds, and two steals. NU led at halftime 34-23 to improve to 5-6 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten while Purdue is now 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference.