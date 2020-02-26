Nebraska may allow endorsement deals for college athletes

Nebraska appears poised to allow college athletes to sign endorsement deals with sneaker companies, car dealerships and other sponsors after a measure cleared a major legislative hurdle. 

The measure advanced through the first of three required votes yesterday.  It had bipartisan support in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. California last year became the first state to let college athletes use their status to make money.  Other states are considering similar measures, though the NCAA has take steps to address it on a national level.  The moves follow criticism that universities and athletic sponsors are getting rich off athletes who don't get a share of the wealth.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 26, 2020

ESPN reports the NFL moved closer to labor peace for another decade today, when player representatives voted to send a new deal already approved by the owners that includes a 17-game season to the full union membership.  A simple majority of some 2,000 players must accept the agreement for i…

Creighton men's basketball's Zegarowski honored

Creighton sophomore Marcus Zegarowski has been named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association after helping Creighton to a pair of top-25 wins last week. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Vanessa Bryant offered a poignant portrait of her NBA superstar husband and their daughter at a sold-out memorial service yesterday.  Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles last month.  Speaking at times through tears, Vanessa praised her …