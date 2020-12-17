Nebraska kicker Culp recognized as Big Ten Kicker of the Year

Nebraska place-kicker Connor Culp was recognized as the Big Ten's top kicker today, being named the Kicker of the Year. 

Culp is in his first year with the Huskers, and was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both the league coaches and media panel.  A native of Arizona, Culp has connected on 13-15 field goals this season, including a streak of nine consecutive field goals made over a five-game stretch.  Culp is also perfect on 16 PAT attempts this season.  He leads the Big Ten and ranks fifth nationally in field goals per game.  Culp also ranks second in the Big Ten in field goal accuracy at 87%.

In other news

Wayne State men's basketball ranked eighth in NSIC South Preseason Poll

The Wayne State College men’s basketball team was selected eighth in the Preseason NSIC South Division Coaches’ Poll released Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.  Junior forward Jordan Janssen was listed as the Wildcat Player to Watch in the NSIC this season.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 17, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo said he appreciated the love the city of Milwaukee has shown him ever since his arrival as an 18-year-old rookie from Greece.  So the reigning two-time MVP decided to show his loyalty to the place where he’s spent his entire NBA career.  Antetokounmpo called Milwaukee “…