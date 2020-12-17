Nebraska kicker Culp recognized as Big Ten Kicker of the Year

Nebraska place-kicker Connor Culp was recognized as the Big Ten's top kicker today, being named the Kicker of the Year.
Culp is in his first year with the Huskers, and was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both the league coaches and media panel. A native of Arizona, Culp has connected on 13-15 field goals this season, including a streak of nine consecutive field goals made over a five-game stretch. Culp is also perfect on 16 PAT attempts this season. He leads the Big Ten and ranks fifth nationally in field goals per game. Culp also ranks second in the Big Ten in field goal accuracy at 87%.