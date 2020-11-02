Nebraska-Kansas State men's basketball series to be delayed

The Kansas State and Nebraska men's basketball programs have agreed to delay the start of the three-year non-conference series between the two programs that was scheduled to begin this December. 

The three-year series will now begin on December 19, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln with future contests set for T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City (Dec. 17, 2022) and Manhattan (2023-24).  The series between the Huskers and Wildcats dates back to the 1905-06 season, as the schools were members of the Missouri Valley, Big Eight and Big 12 Conferences before the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011.  The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 127-93, but the teams have not met since Feb. 23, 2011, a 61-57 Kansas State win in Lincoln. Nebraska's last win in the series was a 73-51 win at the Devaney Center in 2009.

LHNE football to graduate ten seniors from 8-2 team

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Lutheran High Northeast football squad concluded their 2020 season with at 8-2 after losing at home in the second round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs to Omaha World Herald eighth ranked Weeping Water 36-32 last Friday. 

Norfolk Catholic football team's season ends at 6-3

The eighth ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team finished the 2020 season with a 6-3 mark after falling at home to Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked David City Aquinas in the opening round of the playoffs last Friday 27-10. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 2, 2020

Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 35-9 rout of the New York Jets behind Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns.  Tyreek Hill had 98 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the 7-1 Chiefs, while Travis Kelce had 109 y…