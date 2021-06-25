Nebraska Junior Match Play down to Finals & Girls Match Play concludes; Kluver tied for tenth place after second day of Northeast Amateur Invitational

It might be the first all-lefty matchup in the Final of the 32nd Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship, with Omaha's Christopher Atkinson and Connor Steichen advancing at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook.
The two southpaws each won two matches yesterday, with Atkinson defeating Lincoln's Brock Rowley in the quarterfinals, 3 and 2 and Doniphan's Ethan Smith 2-up in the semifinals. Steichen beat Hastings’ Brayden Schram 6 & 4 in the quarterfinals and Omaha's Will Mullin 3 and 2 in the semifinals. Neither Steichen nor Atkinson have won a Nebraska Golf Association title before. They will face off in the 18-hole Final at 8:00 AM. Also in golf, Norfolk’s Luke Kluver shot a 71 on the second day of the Northeast Amateur Invitational Golf Tournament yesterday at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, Rhode Island. After shooting a 67 on Tuesday, he is at a two-day 138 and is tied for tenth place and is currently six strokes off the lead.
Wahoo's Lauren Thiele won a title at the same place her oldest sister won seven years ago, taking the 59th Nebraska Girls' Match Play Championship at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook yesterday with a 2 & 1 win over Papillion's Sydney Taake. Thiele’s victory was her second title. Her sister, Haley, won the 2014 Nebraska Girls' Match Play Championship at Heritage Hills, by defeating their other sister, Hannah.