Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship and Nebraska Girls Amateur gets underway

The 53rd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship got underway at Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff yesterday.
There is a three-way tie on top of the leaderboard after the first day of the three-day event. La Vista’s Jack Davis, York’s Reed Malleck, and Lincoln’s Thomas Bryson all carded a (-1) 71 and own a one-shot advantage. Regarding Northeast Nebraska golfers, Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes, Wisner’s Rockney Peck, & Columbus’ Noah Fleming shot 78. Norfolk’s Jake Kluver put up an 81, Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer carded an 82, Wayne’s Tanner Walling shot 83, Norfolk’s Carson Klein & Oakland’s Ian Lundquist put up an 84, and Columbus’ Seth Vuncannon carded an 86. The Nebraska Girls’ Amateur also got underway yesterday at Scotts Bluff Country Club. The two-day 36-hole championship has Lincoln’s Neely Adler on top of the leaderboard with a 74. She has a one-stroke lead. Livia Hunke of Snyder carded a 96.