Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship and Nebraska Girls Amateur gets underway

The 53rd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship got underway at Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff yesterday. 

There is a three-way tie on top of the leaderboard after the first day of the three-day event.  La Vista’s Jack Davis, York’s Reed Malleck, and Lincoln’s Thomas Bryson all carded a (-1) 71 and own a one-shot advantage.  Regarding Northeast Nebraska golfers, Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes, Wisner’s Rockney Peck, & Columbus’ Noah Fleming shot 78.  Norfolk’s Jake Kluver put up an 81, Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer carded an 82, Wayne’s Tanner Walling shot 83, Norfolk’s Carson Klein & Oakland’s Ian Lundquist put up an 84, and Columbus’ Seth Vuncannon carded an 86.  The Nebraska Girls’ Amateur also got underway yesterday at Scotts Bluff Country Club.  The two-day 36-hole championship has Lincoln’s Neely Adler on top of the leaderboard with a 74.  She has a one-stroke lead.  Livia Hunke of Snyder carded a 96.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend.  In a video posted on Instagram, he said his post “was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewis…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 7, 2020

It’s the biggest sports contract ever and could generate about a half billion dollars for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.  According to his agency, Steinberg Sports, Mahomes agreed to a ten-year extension worth up to $503 million.  The deal is worth $477 million in guarantee …

UNO men's basketball adds transfer

UNO men's basketball adds transfer

Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball Derrin Hansen coach announced today the addition of Southwest Mississippi Community College transfer Devin Evans to the basketball program. 

Frost, Hoiberg donating some pay to Nebraska athletics

Frost, Hoiberg donating some pay to Nebraska athletics

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will donate part of their salaries to the athletic department’s general operating fund to help offset revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic.