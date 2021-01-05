Nebraska is ranked fifth and Creighton is 15th in AVCA Preseason Poll

The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked fifth and Creighton is 15th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll. 

The Huskers finished the 2019 season with a 28-5 record and reached an NCAA regional final.  They were ranked fifth in the final poll of 2019 and returns all six starters and libero.  Nebraska will open the season with a two-match series at Indiana on January 22-23.  NU's 22-match Big Ten-only schedule features eight meetings against teams ranked in the top 25 and six ranked in the top ten.  Creighton finished last season ranked 16th with a 25-6 record.  This week marks the 55th consecutive week they have been ranked when eligible, the nation's tenth-longest active streak.  The Bluejays won a sixth straight regular-season BIG EAST title last season.  Creighton is expected to announce much of its schedule next week.  Wisconsin is ranked first followed by Texas, Stanford, Kentucky, and Nebraska.

