Nebraska-Iowa football game set for Black Friday

The Big Ten Conference announced today that Nebraska's matchup with Iowa will be played on Friday, Nov. 27 in Iowa City.
Kickoff time will be announced at a later date and the game will be televised by FOX or FS1. The Big Ten West teams have met on Black Friday each year since the Huskers joined the Big Ten and the 2020 matchup will mark the tenth straight season Nebraska and Iowa have squared off on the day after Thanksgiving. Overall, this will mark the 31st straight season Nebraska has played on Black Friday, dating back to the 1990 season. Today’s announcement was part of several special date games and kickoff time and television announcements by the Big Ten. Nebraska will visit Ohio State on October 23rd, which will be televised nationally on FOX, with kickoff set for 11:00.