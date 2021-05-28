Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame to induct twelve athletes, five coaches, one official and two contributors at its induction ceremony Sept. 26 at Lincoln East

The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame will induct 12 athletes, five coaches, one official and two contributors at its induction ceremony Sept. 26 at Lincoln East High School.
The induction will be the 28th ceremony honoring people who make Nebraska high school sports “the best game in town.”
The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Pre-school children will be admitted free. Further ticket information and details will be available at a later date.
Athletes in the 2021 induction class are:
—Elizabeth (Bahensky) Schott, Kearney (1996): A two-time state golf champion, she went undefeated in golf her senior year, she led Kearney High to a 62-stroke win at the state tournament.
—Dani (Busboom) Kelly, Freeman (2003): An all-state selection in volleyball and basketball all four years of high school, and a 3-year letter winner in track, she went on to star for the Nebraska Cornhusker volleyball team.
—Bruce Chubick II, Atkinson West Holt (1989): A four-year starter in basketball who ranks eighth all-time in scoring, he averaged more than 30 points per game his junior and senior seasons. He went on to letter for four years at Nebraska.
—Molly Hill, Wayne (2005): A dominating pitcher with 33 career no-hitters, she led Wayne to back-to-back state championships, she was 33-0 as a senior with a 0.00 ERA.
—Bob Mackie, Omaha Tech (1951): A 4-year starter in baseball and a 3-year starter in basketball, he was recruited by Omaha and Creighton Universities to play both sports. He went on to play in four AAU basketball national tournaments and coached basketball and baseball at Ralston.
—Kurt Mann, Grand Island (2002): A three-sport athlete who lettered 11 times, he ranks in the all-time Top Ten in the shot put, averaged a double-double his senior year in basketball and was an all-state lineman who went on t letter three times in football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
—Curtis Marshall, Creighton Prep (1991): A basketball standout who averaged more than 30 points per game his senior year, he finished his career ranked fifth in scoring in Class A. He went on to start every game his last three seasons at North Carolina State.
—Rhonda (McCormick) Perlinger, Madrid-Wheatland (1978): A three-sport standout who was a state champion in the shot put, she led Madrid-Wheatland to three state volleyball tournaments and two state basketball tournaments.
—Meredy (Porter) Smith, Bellevue West (1987): Still the record-holder in the high jump at 5-11, she was a two-time all-class gold medalist in the event and, in college, an All-American and a two-time Big Eight champion.
—Zach Potter, Creighton Prep (2006): A 3-year starter on the football and basketball teams, he earned all-state honors in football before playing in every game during a 4-year Husker career. He went on to play tight end for six years in the NFL.
—Sammie (Resh) Gdowski, Shelton (1985): Undefeated in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs throughout her high school career, she won the Class C gold medal in her only year out for cross country. At UN-L she was a four-year letterman in track and cross country.
—Dennis Thorell, Loomis (1963): An all-state football and basketball player, he set a Class D record in the long jump that stood for 10 years and tied the state hurdles records. He topped the state charts in the hop, step and jump for three years. At Nebraska, he was a two-year letterwinner as a defensive back.
Coaches who will be inducted include:
—Tim Aylward, Lincoln Pius X: In a 33-year head-coaching career at Cozad and Lincoln Pius X, he led the Thunderbolts to four state football championships, 18 other playoff appearances and 208 victories.
—Bruce Chubick, Sr., Omaha South: His career includes more than 500 coaching victories in Nebraska and Iowa as well as three state championships — one at Atkinson-West Holt and two at Omaha South.
—Terry Graver, Elkhorn South: His softball teams have made nine state finals appearances, winning five and he coached another state champion in girls basketball.
—Bob Hoyer, Malcolm: Made his name in cross country where he started the Malcom program and led the boys’ team to 10 state championships and five runner-up finishes in 25 years.
—Doug Woodard, Bellevue West: Has coached in 10 state finals, nine with Bellevue West, and won five state titles. He has 639 coaching victories in boys basketball.
Other inductees are:
—Tim Higgins, Grand Island (official): A registered high school official for 25 years, he has worked many of the state’s premier football, volleyball, basketball and baseball games.
—Larry Porter, Lincoln (contributor): Was the primary prep sports reporter for the Omaha World-Herald from1975-90.l
—Steve Johnsen, Lincoln (contributor): Was the executive director of the Nebraska Coaches Association from 1985-2012, overseeing a period of financial, activity and membership growth.
In addition, the Hall of Fame honors several individuals and teams for their accomplishments related to high school activities. This year’s honorees are:
Ron Gustafson Inspiration Award: Addie Scheiemann, Fremont:
Fischer Family Award: Denny and Adeline Meyer family of Superior.
Dominant Dynasties: Malcolm Boys and Girls Cross Country, 1985-2019:
Great Moments in High School Sports: Filley-Barneston Basketball game of 1967
Silver Anniversary Teams: 1996 Columbus Scotus volleyball, Papillion/La Vista football
Golden Anniversary Teams: David City football and basketball; North Loup/Scotia football: