Nebraska Golf Association holds events on Monday

Matt Gogel, a former Omaha Classic champion, and Robin Byrd advanced to the U.S. Senior Open through sectional qualifying yesterday at Happy Hollow Club.
Byrd was the qualifying leader at 2-under 69. Gogel birdied the 18th hole to get to 1-under. They will be in the field for the 41st Senior Open, July 8-11 at Omaha Country Club.
Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas and Addison Klonowski of Florida advanced to the 2021 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship yesterday through qualifying at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer. Kolbas and Klonowski are both in the 2023 high school class, and shared medalist honors with rounds of 75 (+4). Kolbas attends Lincoln Pius X High School and is the reigning NSAA Class ‘A’ Champion. Kolbas and Klonowski advance to the 72nd U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland, July 12-17.