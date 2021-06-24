Nebraska Girls Match Play & Junior Match Play Championships continue; Kluver impressive on opening day of Northeast Amateur Invitational

After the first day of matches at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook yesterday, four girls remain at the 59th Nebraska Girls' Match Play Championship and eight boys at the 32nd Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship.
On the girls' side, the semifinals feature a couple past Nebraska Golf Association champions and two others looking for their first title. Wahoo’s Lauren Thiele will face Omaha's Katie Ruge, the 2020 Nebraska Women's Match Play Champion. In the second semifinal, it will be Papillion's Sydney Taake against Wahoo's Brooke Thiele. Brooke is the youngest of the five Thiele sisters. Regarding Northeast Nebraska golfers, Albion’s Abby Brodersen lost to Brooke Thiele in the Round of 16 4 & 3. Snyder’s Livia Hunke dropped her Round of 16 Match to Madi Schlaepfer of Gering 5 & 3. In the boys quarterfinals today, Omaha’s Jake Boor will face Omaha's Will Mullin, Omaha's Connor Steichen and Hastings' Brayden Schram are the second quarterfinal, Omaha's Zac McCormack and Doniphan's Ethan Smith are in the third, and Omaha's Christopher Atkinson is set to take on Lincoln's Brock Rowley in the fourth quarterfinal. Regarding Northeast Nebraska golfers, Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman lost his Round of 32 match to Omaha’s Richard Orth III 1 up and Wayne’s Tanner Walling dropped his Round of 32 match to Will Mullin of Omaha 2 & 1. The girls' semifinals are scheduled for 8:40 and 8:50 this morning, with the boys' quarterfinals starting at 8:00 AM. Also in golf, Norfolk’s Luke Kluver shot an opening round 67 (-2) in the opening day of the Northeast Amateur Invitational Golf Tournament yesterday at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, Rhode Island. He is tied for third place and is currently four strokes off the lead.