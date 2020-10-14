Nebraska football's Jurgens named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Nebraska sophomore center Cameron Jurgens was named today to the Rimington Trophy Watch List.
Named in honor of former Nebraska center and College Football Hall of Fame member Dave Rimington, the award is presented annually to the nation's top center. Jurgens started all twelve games at center for Nebraska in 2019, and is the anchor of an offensive line that returns all five starters from a year ago. The 6’3, 290-pound Jurgens began his career as a tight end, before shifting to center during a redshirt season in 2018.