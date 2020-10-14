Nebraska football's Jurgens named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Nebraska sophomore center Cameron Jurgens was named today to the Rimington Trophy Watch List. 

Named in honor of former Nebraska center and College Football Hall of Fame member Dave Rimington, the award is presented annually to the nation's top center.  Jurgens started all twelve games at center for Nebraska in 2019, and is the anchor of an offensive line that returns all five starters from a year ago.  The 6’3, 290-pound Jurgens began his career as a tight end, before shifting to center during a redshirt season in 2018.

Kosch to lead both golf programs for Norfolk High

Norfolk High has announced that girls golf coach Lance Kosch has been selected to lead the boys golf program as well.  Kosch will take over for Jerry Cover, who retired as boys golf coach last spring. 

Norfolk High volleyball stuns Lincoln High

The Norfolk High volleyball team surprised Lincoln High in five sets last night in the Panther gym.  Scores of the match had Norfolk winning 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11.  The 6-18 Lady Panthers had lost to the 14-11 Links on two occasions previously including last Saturday.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Freddie Freeman belted a two-run homer and had three RBIs as the Atlanta Braves got past the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-7.  Ozzie Albies was 3-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs as Atlanta took a two-games-to-none lead in the National League Championship Series.  The Braves led 7-0 in the seventh …