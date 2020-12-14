Nebraska football to visit Rutgers on Friday as part of Week Nine Champions Week games

The Big Ten Conference announced football game matchups for Week Nine Champions Week games. 

Nebraska will travel to Piscataway, N.J., to take on Rutgers on Friday afternoon at 3:00 CDT.  The game from Rutgers' SHI Stadium will be televised on Big Ten Network.  The matchup is Nebraska's first with the Scarlet Knights since 2017 and just the fifth all-time meeting between the schools.  The Huskers hold a 4-0 edge in the series, including a win at Rutgers in 2015.  NU is 2-5 on the season after a 24-17 home loss to Minnesota while Rutgers is 3-5 after a 27-24 overtime win at Maryland last Saturday.  In other undercard games to Saturday’s conference title game between Ohio State and Northwestern, Wisconsin will host Minnesota, Indiana entertains Purdue, Illinois visits Penn State, Michigan is at Iowa and Michigan State is on the road at Maryland.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 14, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 14, 2020

The Cleveland Indians reportedly are changing their nickname after 105 years.  The New York Times cites three sources that say the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades.  The Indians have been internally discussing a potential name change for months.  The organization…

Wayne State women's basketball announces recruiting class

Wayne State women's basketball announces recruiting class

Brent Pollari, head women’s basketball coach at Wayne State College, announced today that six high school student athletes have signed national letters of intent to attend WSC and play for the Wildcats in the 2021-22 season.  They include Brigid Boyle of Eagan, Minnesota, Delaney Clark from …