Nebraska football to play Oklahoma at 11:00 on September 18

Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said he is “bitterly disappointed” in the 11:00 start time Fox announced yesterday for the Sooners’ home game against Nebraska. 

The teams are set to meet Sept. 18, nearly 50 years after the “Game of The Century.” Back in 1971, top ranked Nebraska beat second ranked Oklahoma 35-31 in Norman on its way to the national title.  Castiglione had hoped for a later start time to better showcase the matchup of historic programs.  The 1971 Thanksgiving Day game set a record at the time with more than 55 million television viewers.  Nebraska will play in Fox's coveted early window twice in the opening weeks of the college football season, the Huskers’ Week Zero opener at Illinois on Aug. 28 is slated for a noon kickoff on Fox.  Three weeks later, Nebraska travels to Oklahoma at 11:00 on Sept. 18.  In all, five of the Big Red’s first six game times are now known.  In addition to those games, their Black Friday home game against Iowa on Nov. 26 is a 12:30 kickoff on Big Ten Network.  NU's Nov. 20 trip to Wisconsin the Saturday before will be broadcast by ESPN, but the kickoff time has not been set.

