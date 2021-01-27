Nebraska football to lose McCaffrey, Warner, & Will Farniok to transfer portal

Nebraska backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey has entered the transfer portal after starting two games and appearing in five others last season.
The athletic department confirmed McCaffrey's decision. The brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey nearly beat out Adrian Martinez for the Cornhuskers’ starting job last fall. Coach Scott Frost in November called him the future at quarterback. McCaffrey made his first career start in a win over Penn State. He committed four turnovers in a loss to Illinois the following week and Martinez took back the job. In other Huskers football news, the Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska is losing an offensive captain to the NCAA’s transfer portal. Junior wide receiver Kade Warner, the former walk-on wide receiver who earned a scholarship last year as much for his leadership as his on-field production, entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal on yesterday. Warner, an Arizona, native, was one of NU’s five captains in 2020, but his playing time diminished significantly as the season progressed. For his career in Lincoln, he finished with 30 catches for 236 yards. Warner has up to two seasons of eligibility remaining because of the extra year granted to all players due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is the son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. Also, Nebraska had two Farnioks on its football roster. In 2021, that number will be zero. Sophomore reserve offensive lineman Will Farniok entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal. That follows his older brother Matt Farniok’s decision to enter the 2021 NFL Draft after starting 32 games. Will Farniok came to Nebraska as part of the 2018 recruiting class and appeared in four total games during his three seasons on campus.