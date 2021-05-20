Nebraska football to face Northwestern in Dublin on August 27, 2022

Nebraska will play Northwestern in Ireland to open the 2022 football season.  The game is set for Aug. 27 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. 

That’s where the Cornhuskers were supposed to open the 2021 season against Illinois.  The game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Northwestern will be the home team.  The Wildcats and Huskers originally were scheduled to play Oct. 8, 2022, in Evanston, Illinois.  The Week Zero matchup at Aviva Stadium will mark the second consecutive year Nebraska will play in Week Zero, with this year's season opener at Illinois scheduled for Aug. 28.  The matchup in Dublin will also be Nebraska's first game outside of the United States since the Huskers took on Kansas State in the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo, Japan.

