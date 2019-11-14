Nebraska football's Robinson honored

Nebraska football freshmen Wan’Dale Robinson has been honored for his outstanding all-purpose play for the 2019 Huskers.
Robinson was named today as one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football. He leads Nebraska with 1,015 all-purpose yards and ranks second nationally in all-purpose yards among freshmen at 112.8 yards per game. Robinson is just the fourth true freshman in school history to surpass 1,000 all-purpose yards. For his efforts this season, he was a mid-season freshman All-American by the FWAA and The Athletic, and is a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Robinson has split his time between wide receiver and running back, in addition to handling kickoff return duties. Robinson's team-leading 40 catches and 463 receiving yards are the most by a true freshman in Nebraska history. Robinson is listed as questionable for the Huskers’ home game with Wisconsin on Saturday.