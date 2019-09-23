Nebraska football's Robinson honored; Game time announced for Northwestern on Oct. 5

Wan’Dale Robinson of the Nebraska football team was honored as the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week today, as he accounted for 186 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in Nebraska's 42-38 win over Illinois. 

Robinson hauled in eight catches for 79 yards and two scores while also rushing 19 times for 89 yards and a touchdown.  The Kentucky native set season bests in rushing and receiving yards and scored the first three touchdowns of his career.  Robinson caught touchdown passes of 27 and three yards, as Nebraska rallied from four 14-point deficits, while he scored the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard run with 8:00 remaining.  Also, the Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska's Oct. 5 game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:00 and will be televised by FOX.  The Huskers host Ohio State this Saturday night at 6:30 on ABC.  ESPN’s College Game Day will be hosting their show in Lincoln.   

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 23, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 23, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs won a matchup of unbeaten teams despite the absence of their best running back, their top receiver and their outstanding left tackle.  In a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes made up for the personnel losses by throwing for 374 yards and…