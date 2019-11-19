Nebraska football's Barry named finalist for Pop Warner National College Football Award

Nebraska senior linebacker Mohamed Barry has been named one of six finalists for the Pop Warner National College Football Award.
The award was established in 2010, and recognizes a graduating senior who has made a real impact on the field, in the classroom and in his community. Barry is leading Nebraska in tackles for the second straight season in 2019. A year ago, he had a team-high 112 tackles and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and was Nebraska's Defensive MVP. In the classroom, the Grayson, Ga., native is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and earned his bachelor's degree in ethnic studies in May of 2019.