Nebraska football loses top recruit Fidone to knee injury

A serious knee injury will keep Nebraska freshman tight end Thomas Fidone out until at least midseason. 

Coach Scott Frost made the announcement after practice today.  Fidone, an early enrollee out of Council Bluffs Lewis Central, was the top player in the Cornhuskers’ 2021 recruiting class and was rated as the second ranked tight end in the nation.  He was the Huskers’ highest-rated recruit since 2008.  Frost said Fidone, who was hurt in a non-contact drill late last week, will have surgery Thursday.  The 6’5, 220-pounder was a borderline five-star recruit and the top tight end in his class according to multiple services, choosing the Huskers over multiple blue-blood programs.  Nebraska returns its top two tight ends from 2020 in juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets are the first Eastern Conference team to clinch an NBA playoff berth.  Kevin Durant scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 116-103 win over the Toronto Raptors.  Durant added ten rebounds in 33 minutes for his eighth double-double of the season.  H…

Norfolk Panther baseball routs Wayne

The Norfolk High baseball team routed Wayne yesterday at home 10-0.  They improve to 9-15 on the season.  The Panther JV also won their game over Wayne 13-0.