Nebraska football loses Robinson and adds Montana star

Nebraska’s Wan’Dale Robinson has announced his plan to transfer. Robinson revealed his decision on Twitter today, saying he wants to move closer to his family in Kentucky.
Robinson split time between running back and receiver as a sophomore and was one of Nebraska's top playmakers. He became the primary running back after Dedrick Mills went out because of an injury. Robinson averaged 5.2 yards per carry while rushing for 240 yards and a touchdown. He led the team with 51 catches for 461 yards and a touchdown. The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska added Samori Touré, who caught 87 passes at Montana in 2019 to earn All-America honors. The Huskers get a 6’3, 190-pounder who caught 13 touchdowns and set school records for catches in a season and yards in a game. Touré had 155 catches for 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns over three seasons for the Grizzlies. He effectively becomes a sixth-year senior in 2021 and will play his final season at NU. With Husker coaches returning this week and players coming back next week, NU could have a lot of movement on its roster as players decide to enter the transfer portal and Husker seniors choose to return, transfer or declare for the NFL draft.