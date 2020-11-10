Nebraska football learns game times for Illinois and Iowa

The Big Ten Conference has announced football game times and television designations for upcoming Nebraska games against Illinois on Nov. 21 and Iowa on Nov. 27.
The Huskers' home contest against Illinois will kickoff at 11:00, with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network. Nebraska's annual Black Friday matchup with Iowa will be televised by FOX with kickoff set for 12:00 in Iowa City. The Huskers' matchup this Saturday against Penn State will be televised by FS1, with an 11:00 kickoff time.