Nebraska football hosts Penn State in battle of winless teams

Nebraska, Penn State and Michigan, three of the eight winningest programs in major college football, are a combined 1-7. 

Each of these programs seems to be at a different stage of distress, but it’s jarring to see all three having trouble at the same time.  Nebraska hosts Penn State at 11:00 on FS1 on Saturday in a matchup of winless teams.  Michigan is 1-2, but the Wolverines are on a two-game skid heading into a matchup with 13th ranked Wisconsin.  Coaches Scott Frost, James Franklin and Jim Harbaugh have a lot of work to do to turn things around this year.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 13, 2020

Paul Casey seems to have shed the memory of his disappointing performance at the Masters 19 months ago.  The 43-year-old Englishman is the clubhouse leader at Augusta after shooting a 7-under 65 in the opening round.  Casey made an early exit at last year’s Masters, shooting 86 and 82 to fal…

Wayne State volleyball announces 2021 recruiting class

Wayne State volleyball announces 2021 recruiting class

Wayne State College head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl announced today that four student-athletes have signed national letters of intent to attend Wayne State College and play volleyball for the Wildcats in the 2021 season. 