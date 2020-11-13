Nebraska football hosts Penn State in battle of winless teams

Nebraska, Penn State and Michigan, three of the eight winningest programs in major college football, are a combined 1-7.
Each of these programs seems to be at a different stage of distress, but it’s jarring to see all three having trouble at the same time. Nebraska hosts Penn State at 11:00 on FS1 on Saturday in a matchup of winless teams. Michigan is 1-2, but the Wolverines are on a two-game skid heading into a matchup with 13th ranked Wisconsin. Coaches Scott Frost, James Franklin and Jim Harbaugh have a lot of work to do to turn things around this year.