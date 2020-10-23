Nebraska football gears up for opener at Ohio State

Fifth ranked Ohio State is loaded with talent and focused on making another run at the national title as the Buckeyes open at home Saturday against Nebraska at 11:00 on FOX.
The Cornhuskers have been going the other direction with just a 9-15 record in coach Scott Frost's first two seasons. The Buckeyes are led by quarterback Justin Fields, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019. Nebraska will try to contain him with a defense that has some veterans but lacks depth. The Big Ten season is starting seven weeks late because of coronavirus concerns and teams will play into the middle of December.