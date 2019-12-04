Nebraska football defensive players honored by Big Ten

Nebraska senior cornerback Lamar Jackson was one of seven Husker defensive players to be honored by the Big Ten Conference yesterday, as the league office announced its all-conference defensive teams.
Jackson earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from both the Big Ten Coaches and Big Ten Media. The 6’3, 215-pound Jackson ranked among the Big Ten and national leaders with twelve pass breakups and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. Jackson also tallied 40 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack, while forcing two fumbles and recovering another. Defensive lineman Khalil Davis earned third-team all-conference honors from the league coaches after his standout senior season. The 6’2, 315-pound Davis led Nebraska with twelve tackles for loss and eight sacks. Davis was also recognized as an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick by the media panel. Darrion Daniels (NT), Dicaprio Bootle (DB), Mohamed Barry (LB), Cam Taylor-Britt (DB) were named honorable mention and Ben Stille was the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honoree. In other Husker football news, the 2020 walk-on class just keeps growing. The latest addition is Grand Island's Broc Douglass, who made his verbal pledge to the Cornhuskers yesterday. Douglass was named a second-team Super State athlete on offense by the Journal Star after his junior season. He will begin his NU career as a walk-on wide receiver. Douglass is the 14th known walk-on pledge for Nebraska's 2020 class.